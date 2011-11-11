After Huge Twitter Gaffe, Ashton Kutcher Gives Up His Feed To Media Handlers

Last night Ashton Kutcher blasted out a brain fart to his 8 million followers: “How do you fire Jo Pa? #insult #noclass as a hawkeye fan I find it in poor taste.”



He didn’t know that Joe Paterno, the legendary coach of Penn State, was being fired for getting entangled in a scandal involving sexual abuse of a child.

Joe Paterno was allegedly informed that one of his ex-coaches was seen sodomizing a 10 year-old boy in a shower. He allegedly told the atheletic director, but didn’t follow up. His negligence is what led to him being fired.

Kutcher didn’t know that. He just thought Paterno was canned for being an old washed up coach.

When he realised his mistake he deleted the tweet. But at that point he was blasted by a ton of people for being an idiot.

Apparently it sent Kutcher over the edge, and he’s semi-quitting from Twitter.

On his blog he said he’s turning the feed over to his professional media handlers:

A collection of over 8 million followers is not to be taken for granted. I feel responsible for delivering an informed opinion and not spreading gossip or rumours through my twitter feed. While I feel that running this feed myself gives me a closer relationship to my friends and fans I’ve come to realise that it has grown into more that a fun tool to communicate with people. While I will continue to express myself through @Aplusk I’m going to turn the management of the feed over to my team at Katalyst Media to ensure the quality of it’s content. My sincere apologies to anyone who I have offended. It was a mistake that I don’t think will happen again.

Seems like a weak move. Just take the heat, and don’t make big screw ups.

For another, much stronger take on the subject check out Mat Honan at Gizmodo: Ashton Kutcher Is A Cowardly Quitter.

