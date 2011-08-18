Check Out Ashton Kutcher's INSANE 'Two And A Half Men' Trailer

Photo: Anderson Mobile Estates/dailymail.co.uk – Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

As if you needed another reason to be annoyed by Ashton Kutcher.Now you can also be jealous of Kutcher’s trailer…which is bigger and nicer than your actual house.



Kutcher, who is replacing Charlie Sheen on “Two And A Half Men” following the death of Sheen’s character, will be spending a lot of time away from home on the show’s set while filming the season.

What to do?

Get a $8,750 a week trailer!

According to the Daily Mail, Kutcher’s new trailer on the set of the CBS show is a multi-level, 53-ft. long, 30-ton “mobile estate” by Ron Anderson of Anderson Mobile Estates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.