Ashton Kutcher Defends Uber Against 'Shady Journalist'

Maya Kosoff
Ashton Kutcher LenovoGetty Images for LenovoAshton Kutcher Lenovo’s newest ‘product engineer’

One day after Uber’s SVP of business suggested his company spend millions of dollars hiring people to investigate the private lives of its most vocal critics in the media, actor/entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, an investor of Uber, defended the company on Twitter.

“What is so wrong about digging up dirt on shady journalist? [sic]” Kutcher asked, tagging PandoDaily, TechCrunch, and Uber in the tweet.

He goes on to say “We’re all public figures now!”

Kutcher, who founded his VC firm A-Grade Investments in 2010, has invested in several companies besides Uber, including Secret, BloomThat, Airbnb, Fab, and Flipboard.

Here’s his tweetstorm:

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.