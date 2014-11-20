Ashton Kutcher Defends Uber Against 'Shady Journalist'

One day after Uber’s SVP of business suggested his company spend millions of dollars hiring people to investigate the private lives of its most vocal critics in the media, actor/entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, an investor of Uber, defended the company on Twitter.

“What is so wrong about digging up dirt on shady journalist? [sic]” Kutcher asked, tagging PandoDaily, TechCrunch, and Uber in the tweet.

He goes on to say “We’re all public figures now!”

Kutcher, who founded his VC firm A-Grade Investments in 2010, has invested in several companies besides Uber, including Secret, BloomThat, Airbnb, Fab, and Flipboard.

Here’s his tweetstorm:

What is so wrong about digging up dirt on shady journalist? @pando @TechCrunch @Uber

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2014

We are all public figures now! “@RussADeCastro: @aplusk Depends if they are a PUBLIC FIGURE, like you, or not. http://t.co/ZFemzZshxV“

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2014

I believe we live in a day were the first word has become “the word”

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2014

Rumours span the globe before anyone has an opportunity to defend them selves.

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2014

Everyone is guilty and then tasked to defend themselves publicly.

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2014

Questioning the source needs to happen… Always!

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2014

So as long as journalist are interested and willing to print half truths as facts… Yes we should question the source.

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2014

To be clear I speak for my self not @Uber

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2014

This should be fun… Here comes the part where journalist explain why they should be exempt from ridicule and judgement and probing…

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2014

U r all right and I’m on the wrong side of this ultimately. I just wish journalists were held to the same standards as public figures.

— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 19, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.