Ashton Kutcher Set For 'Two And A Half Men'

Ashton Kutcher officially joins the Two and a Half Men cast CBS and Warner Bros. Television announced today that Ashton Kutcher will join the cast of the hit comedy, Two and a Half Men.



The multi-talented Kutcher, whose success spans film, television and social media, will join Jon Cryer, Angus T. Jones, Holland Taylor, Marin Hinkle and Conchata Ferrell on the top-rated series. Production on the ninth season of the Emmy Award-nominated Two and a Half Men will begin this summer for broadcast on the CBS Television Network in the fall.

“I can’t wait to get to work with this ridiculously talented 2.5 team and I believe we can fill the stage with laughter that will echo in viewers’ homes,” said Kutcher. “I can’t replace Charlie Sheen but I’m going to work my arse off to entertain the hell out of people!”

“We are so lucky to have someone as talented, joyful and just plain remarkable as Ashton joining our family,” said Chuck Lorre, creator and executive producer of Two and a Half Men. “Added to that is the deep sigh of relief knowing that our family stays together. If I was any happier, it’d be illegal.”

“Ashton is a pop culture triple threat-film star, cutting-edge producer and a social media pioneer,” said Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment. “He brings creativity, energy and personality to everything he touches. We are thrilled to have him, and excited beyond words for what he brings to the next season of Two and a Half Men.”

“Ashton Kutcher brings a new and distinctive comedic flavour to Two and a Half Men,” said Peter Roth, President, Warner Bros. Television. “He is a big-time talent whose unique style will blend seamlessly with Jon Cryer, Angus T. Jones and the rest of this terrific ensemble. We look forward to a great future for this revamped and reenergized show, helmed as always by the extraordinary Chuck Lorre, whose creative skills and consummate professionalism make him the best in the business.”

Ashton Kutcher is an actor/producer and co-founder of Katalyst, a new breed of media company that creates original digital media, television and film properties. Katalyst film credits include The Butterfly Effect, Guess Who, Spread and Killers. For television, Kutcher has served as co-creator and producer of MTV’s hit series Punk’d, and The CW’s reality series Beauty and the Geek and True Beauty.

Kutcher first gained recognition as Michael Kelso on the Fox/Carsey Werner hit comedy series, That ’70s Show, which aired for eight seasons. Kutcher went on to star in a variety of box office hits on the big screen, including What Happens in Vegas with Cameron Diaz, A Lot Like Love with Amanda Peet, Valentine’s Day, No Strings Attached with Natalie Portman, Dude, Where’s My Car? with Kevin Costner, and the cult hit, Dude, Where’s My Car. Kutcher stars next in Garry Marshall‘s film, New Year’s Eve, out in December 2011.

Two and a Half Men is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. and The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Chuck Lorre and Lee Aronsohn are the series’ creators.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.