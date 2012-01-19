Ashton Kutcher Seriously Calls Out His Twitter Hacker

Is there anyone with more social media woes than Ashton Kutcher?

About two years ago, when Ashton and cougar wife Demi Moore lived in wedded bliss, Ashton was on top of the Twitter game, and is renowned as one of the celebrities who brought the social media site to prominence.

Slowly, he began to lose his throne. Between his horrific handling of his divorce (and the rampant rumours of his infidelities that led up to it), and his ill-timed rants regarding the Penn State scandal, he eventually handed his Twitter over to his management team. After being back on the site for a bit, he had another brush with unluckiness this past Sunday.

Apparently, Ashton‘s account was hacked, and whoever did this took this as an opportunity to “check in” on Foursquare at the house of his rumoured girlfriend, director Lorene Scafaria. “First official sleepover with my girl @lorenescafaria so maybe breakfast with everyone next time! (@ Lorene’s House),” the tweet stated.

The Kutch quickly removed the message from his account, and wrote, “So apparently someone thinks they are clever hacking my account. #lame. Ok mr hacker, you only made one mistake. You hacked my Foursquare and I now know your address. Whoops… This is gonna be fun.”

Ashton vows that he’s going to “get” the hacker, which I find absolutely hilarious. Sure, it sucks when someone is all up in your business, but props to the hacker for at least being amusing and not using it as an opportunity to push diet pills and male enhancers — after all, that’s sooo hacker 2009.

Who would you hack if you wanted to get back at any celebrity (for whatever reason…)?

This post originally appeared at StyleCaster.

