Meet Ashton Kutcher's Cash-Minded Mistress, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Scientifically Cocaine -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- This is Sara Leal, the woman reported to be on the other end of Ashton Kutcher’s cheating. We’re not sure what the 23-year-old does for a living, but she might not need to do it anymore: Leal is reportedly locking up tabloid deals while blackmailing Kutcher at the same time. Double-dip, hold the recession.
- In significantly less-covered matters, comedian Tom Green (remember Tom Green?) would like to be acknowledged as the inventor of planking.
- In a new book, Alexis Stewart portrays Martha Stewart as the Joan Crawford of the arts-and-crafts set. Choice quote: “I grew up with a glue gun pointed at my head.”
- Carey Mulligan, who’s engaged to Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, flashed her diamond solitaire in the Sydney airport.
- And if that gets you in a shoppy mood — Crystal Harris will be auctioning the engagement bling Hugh Hefner bought her at Christie’s next month. It’s expected to fetch up to $30,000.
- It’s science: looking at a photo of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has the same effect on men as doing cocaine. So if you clicked on this, you owe us 50 bucks.
