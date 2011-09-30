Meet Ashton Kutcher's Cash-Minded Mistress, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Scientifically Cocaine -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

Megan Angelo
sara leal

  • This is Sara Leal, the woman reported to be on the other end of Ashton Kutcher’s cheating. We’re not sure what the 23-year-old does for a living, but she might not need to do it anymore: Leal is reportedly locking up tabloid deals while blackmailing Kutcher at the same time. Double-dip, hold the recession.  
  • In significantly less-covered matters, comedian Tom Green (remember Tom Green?) would like to be acknowledged as the inventor of planking.   
  • In a new book, Alexis Stewart portrays Martha Stewart as the Joan Crawford of the arts-and-crafts set. Choice quote: “I grew up with a glue gun pointed at my head.”  
  • Carey Mulligan, who’s engaged to Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, flashed her diamond solitaire in the Sydney airport.  
  • And if that gets you in a shoppy mood — Crystal Harris will be auctioning the engagement bling Hugh Hefner bought her at Christie’s next month. It’s expected to fetch up to $30,000.  
  • It’s science: looking at a photo of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has the same effect on men as doing cocaine. So if you clicked on this, you owe us 50 bucks.

Tagged In

celebrity thewire-us