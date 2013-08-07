Ashton Kutcher Rings Opening Bell At NYSE For 'Jobs' Movie [PHOTOS]

Ashton Kutcher is in the midst of a media blitz promoting his upcoming Steve Jobs biopic “jOBS” all over New York City.

This morning, the 35-year-old actor visited the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell.

He was joined by his venture capitalist friend, Josh Kushner (far left), and Brewster founder, Steve Greenwood (second to left).

Ashton Kutcher NYSEBen Hider/NYSE Euronext

Kutcher — who spent three months learning everything he could about Steve Jobs to prepare for the role — got pretty into the moment.

Ashton Kutcher NYSEBen Hider/NYSE Euronext

He even channeled his inner trader.

Ashton Kutcher NYSEBen Hider/NYSE Euronext

And listened intently to a real one.

Ashton Kutcher NYSEBen Hider/NYSE Euronext

Kutcher tweeted about the experience:

You can watch a quick video of his enthusiastic appearance here:

