Ashton Kutcher Rings Opening Bell At NYSE For 'Jobs' Movie [PHOTOS]

Ashton Kutcher is in the midst of a media blitz promoting his upcoming Steve Jobs biopic “jOBS” all over New York City.

This morning, the 35-year-old actor visited the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell.

He was joined by his venture capitalist friend, Josh Kushner (far left), and Brewster founder, Steve Greenwood (second to left).

Kutcher — who spent three months learning everything he could about Steve Jobs to prepare for the role — got pretty into the moment.

He even channeled his inner trader.

And listened intently to a real one.

Kutcher tweeted about the experience:

You can watch a quick video of his enthusiastic appearance here:

