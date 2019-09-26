Ashton Kutcher says he resisted posting a 'snarky tweet,' and fans think it's a response to his ex-wife Demi Moore's memoir

Victor Boyko / Getty Ashton Kutcher was mentioned multiple times in Demi Moore’s memoir ‘Inside Out.’

Ashton Kutcher said he almost shared a “snarky tweet” but chose not to.

The timing has fans convinced that it was in reference to Demi Moore’s memoir “Inside Out,” which depicts Kutcher in both positive and negative lights.

The actor also shared a tweet advising fans to text a phone number for the “truth.”

Ashton Kutcher says he has something he wants to say, but he’s keeping it to himself for now.

On Tuesday, the actor tweeted, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

Kutcher followed the post with another message that quoted his father. “Life is good -Larry Kutcher,” he wrote.

Life is good -Larry Kutcher — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Earlier that day, Kutcher’s ex-wife Demi Moore released her memoir, “Inside Out,” which contained anecdotes about their relationship. Based on the timing of the “That 70s Show” alum’s message, fans were convinced he was responding to Moore.



“I am guessing its about Demi’s new book,” one fan replied to Kutcher.

“Demi is starving for attention. She should have the decency to keep personal business private,” another said.

I am guessing its about Demi's new book. — Jerome Scott (@DportJerome) September 25, 2019

Demi is starving for attention. She should have the decency to keep personal business private. — Kathy (@peggypoohkathy) September 25, 2019

Moore provided details about her marriage to Kutcher in her book, including stories about becoming pregnant with Kutcher’s child before having a miscarriage, his response to her partying, and their fallout.



Some fans thought the “Two and a Half Men” star’s tweet ended up being snarky, anyway.

“Snarky tweet”? Whoa – Thank God THAT didn’t happen!” wrote one fan.

Another tweeted, “While sending out a snarky tweet.”

“Snarky tweet”? Whoa – Thank God THAT didn’t happen! — Andrea Cameron (@A_Cam05) September 25, 2019

While sending out a snarky tweet ???? — this is not normal (@metsies3) September 25, 2019

Kutcher later sent out another tweet that said, “For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576.”

Fans that texted the number received an automated response saying, “Ashton here. This is an autotext to let you know I got your message, the rest will be from me. Click the link so I can respond to you. I likely can’t respond to everything but I’ll try to be in touch. Dream bigger.”

There was also a link that, once clicked, prompted fans to join a messaging service called Community. He first asked fans to join the service back in January.

“I miss having a real connection w/ real people. My Community. From now on you can just text me. I won’t be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world,” he tweeted earlier this year, followed by the same phone number.

He later took the tweet down, promising to “repost soon.”

Kutcher and Moore began dating in 2003, later marrying in September 2005. The couple stayed together for six years, before announcing their decision to split in November 2011. Kutcher filed for divorce a year later in December 2012, with it being finalised in late 2013. He went on to date his “That ’70s Show” costar Mila Kunis. The couple tied the knot in July 2015. They share two children.

