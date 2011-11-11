Ashton Kutcher Tweeted His Outrage After Joe Paterno Got Fired, But Then He Admitted He Knows Nothing

Ashton Kutcher criticised Joe Paterno’s firing on Twitter last night. But then took it all back when America told him about the events that led to his firing.



“How do you fire Jo Pa? #insult #noclass as a hawkeye fan I find it in poor taste,” he first tweeted.

But shortly thereafter, he deleted the tweet, and ostensibly went and learned about the scandal.

“As of immediately I will stop tweeting until I find a way to properly manage this feed. I feel awful about this error. Won’t happen again,” he later tweeted.

We’ll call this one an honest mistake.

