Ashton Kutcher Passes 2 Million Twitter Followers

That was fast: About a month and a half after being the first Twitter user to obtain 1 million followers, actor (and part-time tech entrepreneur) Ashton Kutcher is now the first to pass 2 million followers.

The big difference: Unlike the last milestone, this one wasn’t fuelled by nonstop press.

But it’s another reminder to the geeks that helped build up Twitter that real-world celebrities have taken over. (And the next step: Your friends from real life joining up and taking control.)

