Watch Ashton Kutcher Talk About How Playing Steve Jobs Nearly Killed Him

Actor Ashton Kutcher threw himself into the role of Steve Jobs for a biopic, “jOBS,” about the Apple cofounder’s life.



Trying a fruitarian diet put him in the hospital, he said at the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Filmmaker Chris Barrett posted video of Kutcher’s discussion on his YouTube channel.

Kutcher also mentioned that he got a firsthand take on Jobs from Path CEO Dave Morin, a former Apple employee.

The wisdom Jobs shared with Morin: “There’s no virtue in saying ‘no’ to the things that are easy to say ‘no’ too.”

Here’s a clip:



