This Ad Exec Tells Us Why Ashton Kutcher and Justin Long Are Brilliant Marketers

Ashton Kutcher is worth around $140 million — and every time he endorses a brand, he inevitably shares the wealth. Then there are actors like Justin Long, or faux celebrities like Dos Equis’ Most Interesting Man In The World, who define a single brand.



We sat down with Con Williamson, the chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi in New York, to talk about celebrity advertising, and how companies land the right personality to endorse their products — and why “Tiger was great for Nike.”

Check out our conversation at the advertising firm’s New York City headquarters:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti and Simone Foxman

