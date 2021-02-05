Every Ashton Kutcher movie, ranked according to critics

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Ashton Kutcher turns 43 on February 7.

Ashton Kutcher turns 43 on February 7.

To celebrate, we ranked every film in his career according to critics’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kutcher’s highest-scoring film was “No Strings Attached” with Natalie Portman – it earned just 49%.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Before Ashton Kutcher became one of Hollywood’s most active Silicon Valley investors, he enjoyed a fruitful career on the silver screen.

Kutcher has spent most of his post-“That ’70s Show” career starring in romantic comedies, but he has also taken on more serious roles like 2006’s “The Guardian” and, more recently, the 2013Steve Jobs biopic “Jobs.” Despite the box office success of many of his films, critics have generally panned them.

To celebrate his 43rd birthday on February 7, we’ve ranked Kutcher’s movies from worst to best, according to Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ scores. The scores were accurate as of February 2021.

In “Texas Rangers,” Kutcher plays George Durham, a newly recruited ranger tasked with protecting the Texas-Mexico border.

Miramax Films Ashton Kutcher in the 2001 film ‘Texas Rangers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 2%

It’s 1875 in post-Civil War Texas and the state’s governor tasks Leander McNelly (Dylan McDermott) with creating a group of peacekeepers to protect the US-Mexico border. He recruits a gang of fresh-faced hopefuls, including Kutcher’s character George Durham, to fight a gang of criminals.

The New York Times’ AO Scott wrote, “The rangers themselves may be worthy of commemoration, but this violent meatball western deserves to be forgotten quickly.”

Kutcher plays Jim Morrison, an artist who dresses like The Doors’ singer, in “Down to You.”

Miramax Films Ashton Kutcher in the 2000 film ‘Down to You.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 3%

After countless strikeouts in the New York City dating scene, Al (Freddie Prinze Jr.) finally falls in love with Imogen (Julia Stiles), an artist. But his friends try to dissuade him from committing to a relationship and gallivant him around to lavish parties, where one night, he runs into Kutcher’s character Jim Morrison, an artist who dresses and acts like the singer from The Doors.

Common Sense Media’s Nell Minow described the film as a “weak and often inappropriate romantic comedy.”

Kutcher and Lea Michele get stuck in an elevator together in “New Year’s Eve.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Ashton Kutcher stars in the 2011 film ‘New Year’s Eve.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Like “Valentine’s Day” (which is further down this list), “New Year’s Eve” tells the stories of various New Yorkers and their love successes and struggles during the titular holiday. Kutcher’s character Randy, who hates the holiday after an ex-girlfriend stood him up on a date, gets stranded in an elevator with Elise (Lea Michele), a singer. The two begin to bond and form what could be the beginning of a relationship.

NPR’s Linda Holmes slammed the film, writing, “The only entertaining way to watch New Year’s Eve is as a cruel experiment in which performers stranded with absolutely no script support are forced to subsist on pure presence, which quickly becomes a blood sport in which only a few survive.”



Read more:

It took Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 14 years to start dating – here’s a timeline of their adorable relationship



In “My Boss’ Daughter,” he plays Tom Stansfield, a pushover who gets more than he bargained for when he agrees to house-sit for his boss.

Miramax Films Ashton Kutcher in the 2003 film ‘My Boss’ Daughter.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Tom Stansfield has a crush on his boss’ daughter, Lisa (Tara Reid), and when she complains to him that her father is making her house-sit on the same night of a party, he encourages her to attend, hoping that she’ll bring him along. Instead, he assumes the house-sitting duties and has to deal with a swarm of problems while Lisa is away.

Salon’s Heather Havrilesky wrote, “Painfully awkward and out of sync from the first scene, in which Kutcher, horribly miscast as a big dork, swoons over Tara Reid, horribly miscast as a dreamy love interest.”

In the 2010 film “Killers,” Kutcher plays Spencer, a spy who hasn’t been honest with his wife about his career.

Lionsgate Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl star in the 2010 film ‘Killers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Three years after meeting her husband, Spencer (Ashton Kutcher), while on vacation in Nice, France, Jen (Katherine Heigl) feels she’s finally achieved the life she always dreamed of. That is, until the day of Spencer’s 30th birthday when she comes home to find an assassin trying to kill her husband. Spencer, it turns out, is a spy and hasn’t been completely honest with his wife about his past.

Critic Ange Anderson wrote, “‘Killers’ misses the mark for one specific reason: the filmmakers’ failure to understand what constitutes successful use of the ‘So I married a secret agent’ trope.'”

In “Dude, Where’s My Car?” Ashton Kutcher plays Jesse, a party bro who can’t remember the previous night’s events, or where his car is.

Newsmakers/Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott at the premiere of ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’ in 2000.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17%

After waking up hungover, best friends Jesse and Chester (Seann William Scott) can’t remember a thing about the previous night, or where they parked their car. While retracing their steps in order to find the car, the duo learns their previous night’s shenanigans were far from ordinary.

Kaleem Aftab of The List wrote, “One wonders if the film would not have been better if it had concentrated on the night before, instead of telling this far more interesting story in mere flashback.”

In “Valentine’s Day,” Kutcher plays Reed, a florist who is at the confluence of many of the character’s love issues.

Warner Bros. Pictures Jennifer Garner and Ashton Kutcher in the 2010 film ‘Valentine’s Day.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

The film follows an all-star cast of Los Angeles residents (played by Bradley Cooper, Jessica Alba, Julia Roberts, and others) as they each experience the highs and lows of love on Valentine’s Day. Kutcher’s character, the florist Reed Bennett, proposes to his girlfriend who accepts, but then leaves him hours later after changing her mind.

Metro’s Anna Smith wrote that “Valentine’s Day” “forgets to pause and consider what romance is really about and it’s not about trying to be the new ‘Love Actually.'”

In “Just Married,” Kutcher plays the newlywed Tom, who is desperately trying to consummate his marriage on a disastrous honeymoon.

20th Century Fox Ashton Kutcher in the 2003 movie ‘Just Married.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Middle-class Tom and upper-class Sarah (Brittany Murphy) quickly fall in love after a fateful meeting at a beach. Despite pushback from Sarah’s family, the two are married and proceed to have an absolutely disastrous honeymoon abroad.

Film critic Roger Ebert wrote, “Would it have been that much more difficult to make a movie in which Tom and Sarah were plausible, reasonably articulate newlyweds with the humour on their honeymoon growing out of situations we could believe? Apparently.”

He stars as a California playboy who finally meets a woman he can’t have in “Spread.”

Anchor Bay Films Ashton Kutcher in the 2009 film ‘Spread.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

With no job and no house, Nikki (Kutcher) seduces wealthy older women with his good looks and scams them into letting him live with them. While his latest cougar is out of town, Nikki meets a waitress, Heather (Margarita Levieva), and attempts to woo her but soon realises she lives the same scandalous lifestyle as him.

Time Out said that while the film was “shallow, melodramatic, pretentious and wildly misguided, it’s also ambitious, entertaining and rather funny.”

Kutcher appears as a college student who gets mixed up in a robbery in “Reindeer Games.”

Miramax Films Ashton Kutcher in the 2000 film ‘Reindeer Games.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

After being released from prison, Rudy Duncan (Ben Affleck) plans on settling down with Ashley (Charlize Theron). But her brother Gabriel (Gary Sinise) believes Rudy has insider information about a casino he plans to rob, complicating his new crime-free life. Kutcher appears as a college student who Affleck’s character trades outfits with to avoid being caught by Gabriel’s gang of criminals.

Roger Ebert wrote, “The moment to improve ‘Reindeer Games’ was at the screenplay stage, by choosing another one.”

Kutcher and Cameron Diaz wake up married and must deal with the consequences in “What Happens in Vegas.”

20th Century Fox Ashton Kutcher and Cameron Diaz in the 2008 film ‘What Happens in Vegas.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

What do you do when your fiancee dumps you and your own dad fires you? Travel to Las Vegas for a wild weekend. At least that’s how Joy McNally (Cameron Diaz) and Jack Fuller (Ashton Kutcher) found themselves in Sin City. When the two strangers realise their partying resulted in them getting married, they try to make the situation work.

The New York Times’ Manohla Dargis wrote, “‘What Happens in Vegas,’ one of those junky time-wasters that routinely pop up in movie theatres, won’t make you laugh much or at all.”

Kutcher played Steve Jobs in the biographical drama “Jobs.”

Open Road Films Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs in the 2013 film ‘Jobs.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

“Jobs” portrays the ups and downs of how Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak (played by Josh Gad) started Apple Inc. in Jobs’ parents’ garage and led the company to become the visionary tech giant it is today.

Marc Savlov of the Austin Chronicle wrote, “Jobs’ remarkable life and persistently prickly personality are simply too complicated and his roller-coaster ride to the top of the personal-computing business is simply too crammed with improbable side trips and switchbacks to distill into 128 minutes.”

Kutcher’s character Evan Treborn learns he can alter the past in “The Butterfly Effect.”

New Line Cinema Ashton Kutcher in the 2004 film ‘The Butterfly Effect.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

While reading from a childhood journal one day in his college dorm room, Evan learns that he can travel back in time and alter the past. He begins to correct many of the issues he and his friends encountered as kids, only to realise his actions also have consequences in the present.

BBC’s Jonathan Crocker described the film as “lobotomised entertainment that’s dark, violent, and hilariously dumb.”

He stars alongside Kevin Costner as a Coast Guard rescue swimmer in “The Guardian.”

Buena Vista Pictures Ashton Kutcher in the 2006 film ‘The Guardian.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

In an effort to overcome survivor’s guilt following an accident that killed his crewmates, the Coast Guard rescue swimmer Ben Randall (Kevin Costner) pivots to training new recruits. This leads to him meeting swimming champion Jake Fischer (Kutcher), whom he takes under his wing. After his training is complete, Jake joins Ben for a daring rescue.

AO Scott of The New York Times wrote, “It’s not a great movie, but it’s certainly one of the finest Coast Guard pictures you’re likely to see anytime soon.”

In “A Lot Like Love,” Kutcher plays Oliver, who spends seven years figuring out if a friend is “the one.”

Buena Vista Pictures Ashton Kutcher in the 2005 film ‘A Lot Like Love.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Oliver and Emily (Amanda Peet) serendipitously meet on an aeroplane and sparks immediately fly, but they decide they’re not the right type for each other. Over the course of seven years, the two constantly run into each other and they must decide if they’re meant to be just friends or something more.

The Austin Chronicle’s Marrit Ingman wrote, “It’s tempting to blame the actors (who, shall we say, lack range?) for this debacle, but the whole production is simply as mediocre and half-baked as Hollywood gets.”

In “Guess Who,” Kutcher’s character Simon Green has a tough time winning over his fiancee’s father.

20th Century Fox Ashton Kutcher in the 2005 film ‘Guess Who.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

A remake of the 1967 film “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Simon embarks with fiancee Theresa (Zoe Saldana) to meet her family for the first time. Upon arrival, Theresa’s family finds it tough to accept that she’s dating a white guy. Her father Percy Jones (Bernie Mac) will be the hardest one to win over.

Christopher Orr of The New York Sun wrote, “It is, after all, a comedy. Unfortunately, the movie forgets this toward the end.”

Kutcher plays a drug dealer, Fisher, in “Bobby,” a fictionalized account of the hours before Robert F. Kennedy was shot at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles in 1968.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Ashton Kutcher as Fisher in the 2006 film ‘Bobby.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

“Bobby” explores how the lives of various people are affected after Kennedy’s death. Kutcher plays a drug dealer who gives acid to some of RFK’s campaign volunteers.

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian wrote, “Liberal Hollywood may well be looking for a uniting, inspiring figure of principle in these troubled times. Bobby Kennedy is a dull choice.”

Kutcher voices the one-antlered deer, Elliot, in “Open Season.”

Sony Pictures Ashton Kutcher as Elliot the deer in the 2006 animated film ‘Open Season.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

From the time he was a cub, Boog (Martin Lawrence), a 900-pound grizzly bear, has lived a lavish lifestyle performing in a small town’s nature show and living in park ranger Beth’s (Debra Messing) garage. After meeting Elliot the deer, Boog reluctantly leaves his life of comfort for the woods. With hunting season approaching, the two come together to fend off hunters.

A Time Out critic wrote, “I have to say that the humour here (some of it Pythonesque) is mostly spot on and, at times, mischievously dark.”

Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman explore the classic friends-with-benefits story in “No Strings Attached.”

Paramount Pictures Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman in the 2011 film ‘No Strings Attached.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

After finding out that his father has been hooking up with his ex, Adam (Ashton Kutcher) visits his lifelong friend Emma (Natalie Portman) and the two decide to have sex. Plans for a friends-with-benefits arrangement are quickly drawn up, but it’s inevitable that someone will fall in love.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw writes, “You don’t need a PhD in romcomology from the University of Predictable Nonsense, formerly Predictable Nonsense Polytechnic, to guess what happens next.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.