Ashton Kutcher Lives Out Everyone's Dream, Sues DMV For Wasting His Time

Ashton Kutcher’s production company, Katalyst Media, is suing the California Department of Motor Vehicles for more than $1.44 million in damages. The lawsuit claims the DMV backed out of a deal to film the daily grind of life at the DMV. “The series was conceived and designed to capture the variously humorous, emotional, dramatic, moving, humanising and entertaining situations that arise on a daily basis at DMV’s more than 170 offices across the state of California,” according to the suit, a copy of which was obtained by “The Hollywood Reporter.”

Katalyst is seeking damages for the thousands of hours spent developing the series. DMV agreed to film an initial four episodes, with the possibility of up to six seasons, before backing out. Katalyst made a deal to air the show on TruTV.

The “Two and a Half Men” star is far from the only one frustrated with the DMV. Where to we sign up to get compensated for our wasted time?

