Ashton Kutcher Is Paying Richard Branson $200,000 To Go To Space

Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo rocket plane, also known as the VSS Enterprise

If Ashton Kutcher is trying to escape recent negative press amidst his divorce from Demi Moore, he is apparently going to great lengths—and distances.Kutcher has just signed on to be the 500th passenger on Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, a Burt Rutan-designed low-orbit craft currently undergoing trials.



Kutcher has reportedly already put down a $20,000 deposit in order to reserve his spot on the six-person craft. When all is said and done, Kutcher will have paid $200,000 for his short journey into space.

Virgin founder Richard Branson broke the news on his blog Monday, writing:

Great news today news from our Astronaut Relations team at Virgin Galactic: our 500th future astronaut customer has just signed up! Even better news is that number 500 is Ashton Kutcher. I gave Ashton a quick call to congratulate and welcome him. He is as thrilled as we are at the prospect of being among the first to cross the final frontier (and back!) with us and to experience the magic of space for himself.

As you can see from the video, our spaceships are not only very beautiful but are built and flying in the final stages of our exhaustive test flight program. We are guided by safety and so will ensure that everything is just as safe as it can possibly be before we start commercial services – particularly as I will be on the first commercial flight with my kids!

Virgin Galactic is the most exciting business that we’ve ever launched and I still sometimes have to pinch myself that it’s for real. Ashton is joining a fast expanding group of true pioneers who are on their way to a life changing experience and a place in the history books. It’s great to have him on board.

There lots more images, films and information at virgingalactic.com – you could even become astronaut 501!

No word on when the flight will take place as the craft is still undergoing tests, but check it out below.

