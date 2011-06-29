Tech-Obsessed Ashton Kutcher Joins SB Nation's Advisory Board

Jim Bankoff, chairman/CEO of SB Nation, just announced via Twitter that Ashton Kutcher has joined the sports site’s board of advisors.



He writes:

“Proud to welcome @aplusk as our latest @sbnation advisor. A sports and gadget fan with great ideas. cc: @thisismynext @Official_WCG @bhgp“

Kutcher confirms via Twitter:

“happy to be a part of the @sbnation team @Bankoff“

A source close to the company says the company is paying Kutcher some stock options and that he is adding value to SB Nation beyond his high-profile name.

“He’s been really helpful in making intros, brainstorming partnerships and even recruiting some talent (on the sports side),” says the source.

For Kutcher, the benefit is clear: he gets awesome stock options.

Kutcher is also an investor in numerous startups, such as Fab and Fashism. Kutcher says he looks for 6 things before he backs a company, so SB Nation must have fit the bill.

