Tech-Obsessed Ashton Kutcher Joins SB Nation's Advisory Board

Jim Bankoff, chairman/CEO of SB Nation, just announced via Twitter that Ashton Kutcher has joined the sports site’s board of advisors.
He writes:
“Proud to welcome @aplusk as our latest @sbnation advisor. A sports and gadget fan with great ideas. cc: @thisismynext @Official_WCG @bhgp“
Kutcher confirms via Twitter:
“happy to be a part of the @sbnation team @Bankoff“
A source close to the company says the company is paying Kutcher some stock options and that he is adding value to SB Nation beyond his high-profile name.
“He’s been really helpful in making intros, brainstorming partnerships and even recruiting some talent (on the sports side),” says the source.
For Kutcher, the benefit is clear: he gets awesome stock options.
Kutcher is also an investor in numerous startups, such as Fab and Fashism. Kutcher says he looks for 6 things before he backs a company, so SB Nation must have fit the bill.
