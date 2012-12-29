Ashton Kutcher's iPhone Home Screen Is Full Of Quirky Apps

One of our favourite apps, The Fancy, retweeted a photo from earlier this year of Ashton Kutcher’s home screen.



The retweet was of the Two and a Half Men star asking his over 13 million fans, “What am I missing?”

Kutcher’s screen is full of quirky apps, particularly the $99.99 Cestron Mobile Pro home automation app. There was also some of our favourites like Brewster, Spotify, and of course, The Fancy.

Check out the star’s full home screen here:

Photo: Twitter/TheFancy

