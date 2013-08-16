Ashton Kutcher: 'Steve Wozniak Is Being Paid By Another Company To Support Their Steve Jobs Film'

Ashton Kutcher, who plays Steve Jobs in the new biopic film, “jOBS” has aimed his sights on Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Kutcher claims that “Woz is being paid by another company to support a different Steve Jobs film.”

In an interview with the AP, Kutcher specifically takes aim at Woz saying:

Steve Wozniak is being paid by another company to support their Steve Jobs film. It’s personal for him, but it’s also business. We have to keep that in mind. He was also extremely unavailable to us when producing this film. He’s a brilliant man and I respect his work, but he wasn’t available to us as a resource, so his account isn’t going to be our account because we don’t know exactly what it was. We did the best job we could. Nobody really knows what happened in the rooms.

The claim is in response to Wozniak being pretty vocal with his opinions on the new movie “jOBs“. Particularly Woz was critical of scenes in the movie that he says are inaccurate, going as far as describing one scene as “horrifying”.

It seems like Woz is annoyed because of the way that Kutcher and the film’s director, Joshua Stern have “Hollywood-ized” the movie.

Woz’s claims have not been nearly as personal as Kutcher’s who doesn’t like the Apple co-founder speaking out against his film. Kutcher says that Stern tried to get in touch with Woz to work with them on “jOBS” but he wasn’t available.

The AP and a similar Hollywood Reporter interview have the same theme. From what we can tell, Kutcher took this jOBS role very seriously and went to great lengths to prepare for it.

We haven’t been able to confirm if Wozniak is in fact being paid by other companies to speak negatively of “jOBS”. We’ve reached out to Wozniak for comment and will update this post if we get a response.

