A-lister Ashton Kutcher is getting dragged by fans after saying Ellen DeGeneres 'never pandered to celebrity'

Ashton Kutcher has defended Ellen DeGeneres in a series of tweets, and is being dragged for saying that the host “never pandered to celebrity” despite being very famous himself.

On Wednesday, Kutcher tweeted: “She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes.”

@AmeriNaiji replied “Employees are complaining about their work experience there. Can that be understood? No one knows what it’s like but them. It’s invalidating what *they* experienced on a regular basis.”

Kutcher replied to several commenters, writing that the good treatment he received extended to his entire team and people DeGeneres “didn’t even know” he worked with.

Ashton Kutcher is being dragged online after he defended Ellen DeGeneres and said that the under-fire chat show host “never pandered” to celebrity.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, August 5, Kutcher wrote: “I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes.”

I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

Many fans have responded negatively to Kutcher’s tweet, and tweeted him back trying to explain exactly why DeGeneres is currently under fire. @AmeriNaiji tweeted: “I get celebrity friends coming out in defence of Ellen to an extent. And I like Ellen. But… employees are complaining about their work experience there. Can that be understood? No one knows what it’s like but them. It’s invalidating what *they* experienced on a regular basis.

Kutcher replied: “I understand.”

I understand — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

Kutcher responded to several people tweeting him, telling @DheerMD that he feels “people should be held accountable for THEIR actions.”

I get it. I also feel people should be held accountable for THEIR actions — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

Another, @dearlydianak, replied to Kutcher’s original tweet writing: “Yes because you are a celebrity.”

Kutcher retorted: “But it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with.”

But it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

Kutcher has appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” several times.

The show itself is currently under internal investigation following allegations of racial discrimination, sexual misconduct, and a toxic work environment from former employees. DeGeneres herself has also faced severe backlash this year.

A former producer, Hedda Muskat, recently said that there was a “culture of fear” around the show, and labelled DeGeneres a “toxic host.” Meanwhile, celebrities are being split – “Everybody Loves Raymond” actor Brad Garrett agreed with the criticisms and said that DeGeneres mistreating people is “common knowledge.” Meanwhile, Kutcher, Kevin Hart, and DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossa have all come out and defended her.

DeGeneres responded to allegations of “issues” with her show in an open letter to staff, and wrote that she was “disappointed to learn” that people working for felt unhappy and/or disrespected on set. DeGeneres also apologised to those who weren’t treated with fairness or respect, and promised she is “committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

