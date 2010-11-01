Ashton Kutcher Commits Recruiting Violation At Iowa

Dashiell Bennett
Ashton Kutcher AP

The University of Iowa basketball team has confessed to an NCAA violation after allowing two basketball recruits to meet Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore at a recent football game.

High school recruits are prohibited from having any contact with  “individuals considered to represent a university’s athletic interests.”

Kutcher dropped out of Iowa to pursue acting, but is considered a booster of the school by the NCAA.

