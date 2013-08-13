Ashton Kutcher Likes His Model S So Much, He Bought Tesla Stock

Ashton Kutcher owns one of the more than 13,000 Tesla Model S electric sedans on the road in North America, and he’s quite pleased about it.

After ditching his Lexus hybrid, Kutcher liked his new ride so much that he bought stock in Tesla.

In an interview with ClimateWire, Julia Pyper reports that the actor said he test drove a friend’s Model S, and ordered one the next day.

He cited concern over climate change as one reason for the luxury purchase. He added that, thanks to wireless software updates, “I feel like this is one of the first cars that has the capacity to become more valuable over time.”

Kutcher has gotten into investing of late, putting about $US100 million into companies including Airbnb, Spotify and Foursquare.

He is not among those who still aren’t optimistic about Tesla’s future, despite a surprising Q2 profit report.

“EVs get held to a higher standard,” he told ClimateWire. “They just do. And they’re going to,” said Kutcher.

“I’m just a super fan.”

