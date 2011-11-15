Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Hollywood

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
We think it’s safe to say this weeks losers eclipsed the winners — and made some of the news cycle’s biggest scandals worse.But it wasn’t all bad this week, as Princess Diana got cast and CBS got a new morning host.
Chastain, who's had a huge year, just won the role of Princess Di in a film about her most famous affair.
Where to begin? He slammed Olivia Munn, had a red carpet gay slur moment and sparked sidetaking that derailed the Oscars. Big week, Brett!
Sarcos took home the 'Miss World' title -- in a cotton-candy explosion of a dress. Click here to see it.
So, this 'Spider-Man' thing is still going on? Yeah it is. Taymor, who was dumped from the show in its early stages, is suing for profits she believes she's owed.
We're just about talked out here. Producers should be happy the Parents Television Council dominated the headlines tied to the show's virginity episode, because their rancor masked news about how bad an ep it was. Here's how to fix the show.
C'mon, Eddie. Quitting the Oscars and sacrificing a chance to showcase your skills to back up Brett 'Rehearsal is for fags' Ratner? Lame.
He's stepped up to host the telecast for the ninth time. A safe pick? The safest. But everybody loves Billy.
He'd be the week's biggest if not for Ratner. @aplusk learned the hazards of firing off misinformed tweets when he defended Penn State coach Joe Paterno, then backed off, admitting he hadn't known the full story. Now, he's handing over his Twitter account to a flack.
It's the grownup equivalent of a high school couple winning prom king and queen: Shelton and Lambert took home the male and female artist of the year awards.
More like Kurt Re-Viled. The singer was left looking like a sellout when fans found out he licensed a song to BofA.
