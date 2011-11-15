Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Hollywood

We think it’s safe to say this weeks losers eclipsed the winners — and made some of the news cycle’s biggest scandals worse.But it wasn’t all bad this week, as Princess Diana got cast and CBS got a new morning host.

WINNER: Jessica Chastain

Chastain, who's had a huge year, just won the role of Princess Di in a film about her most famous affair.

LOSER: Brett Ratner

Where to begin? He slammed Olivia Munn, had a red carpet gay slur moment and sparked sidetaking that derailed the Oscars. Big week, Brett!

WINNER: Ivian Sarcos

Sarcos took home the 'Miss World' title -- in a cotton-candy explosion of a dress. Click here to see it.

LOSER: Julie Taymor

So, this 'Spider-Man' thing is still going on? Yeah it is. Taymor, who was dumped from the show in its early stages, is suing for profits she believes she's owed.

WINNER: Charlie Rose

Along with Gayle King, Rose will soon head up mornings for CBS.

We're just about talked out here. Producers should be happy the Parents Television Council dominated the headlines tied to the show's virginity episode, because their rancor masked news about how bad an ep it was. Here's how to fix the show.

WINNER: Wale

He dominated iTunes and shattered projections (including our own).

LOSER: Eddie Murphy

C'mon, Eddie. Quitting the Oscars and sacrificing a chance to showcase your skills to back up Brett 'Rehearsal is for fags' Ratner? Lame.

WINNER: Billy Crystal

He's stepped up to host the telecast for the ninth time. A safe pick? The safest. But everybody loves Billy.

LOSER: Ashton Kutcher

He'd be the week's biggest if not for Ratner. @aplusk learned the hazards of firing off misinformed tweets when he defended Penn State coach Joe Paterno, then backed off, admitting he hadn't known the full story. Now, he's handing over his Twitter account to a flack.

WINNER: Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert

It's the grownup equivalent of a high school couple winning prom king and queen: Shelton and Lambert took home the male and female artist of the year awards.

LOSER: Conrad Murray

Oh, yeah, that guy's guilty.

WINNER: Univision

While soaps disappear from English-speaking network TV, they're doing huge business on this Spanish-speaking channel.

LOSER: Kurt Vile

More like Kurt Re-Viled. The singer was left looking like a sellout when fans found out he licensed a song to BofA.

