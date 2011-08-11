Ashton Kutcher-Backed Fab.com Closes $7.7 Million

, a site that delivers daily designer sales, has raised an additional $7.7 million according to a recent SEC filing.
The round was announced a few weeks ago, but the paperwork just went through and everything has been finalised.
Fab was founded by Jason Goldberg. It was originally a self-described “gay social network mashed with a gay Groupon.”
Menlo Ventures led the round. SV Angel, Ashton Kutcher and SoftTech VC are also investors.
