Ashton Kutcher and Ron Conway Invest In New Startup, Fab.com

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Fab.com, a site that delivers daily designer sales, has piqued Ashton Kutcher’s interest. Last week, he invested in the company that has 240,000 members and is growing by 5,000 users per day.Kutcher joins SoftTech VC and SV Angel, who also announced their investments in Fab.com today. We’re told their investments are “ahead of a larger round” Fab is working on.



Fab was founded by Jason Goldberg. It was originally a self-described “gay social network mashed with a gay Groupon.”

It’s safe to say the pivot was a good idea.

