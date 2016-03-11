Netflix has a foulmouthed new comedy show with Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson -- here's the trailer

Netflix Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson on Netflix’s ‘The Ranch.’

“That ’70s Show” stars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson get to reignite their bromantic rivalry on Netflix’s new comedy, “The Ranch.”

This time around, the guys play brothers (with strange country accents). Kutcher plays Colt, a failed semi-pro football player who returns to live at his family’s Colorado ranch. Masterson is older brother Jameson aka Rooster. They live with their father Beau (“Justified” actor Sam Elliott). But it’s all very complicated, as Colt and Beau haven’t spoken in 15 years.

“Dad called, said he needed some help at home. So I decided it’s time to be MVP of life, and not just football,” Colt explains when asked why he’s back in town by Elisha Cuthbert’s (“Happy Endings”) character.

“Still full of s–t, huh?” she replies.

The trailer is packed with country activities like gun-shooting, driving a tractor down the street, makeouts on haystacks, and your run-of-the-mill barn on fire.

Watch the new trailer below:

Warning: Strong language.

