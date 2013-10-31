After Playing Steve Jobs, Ashton Kutcher Is Now A 'Product Engineer' For Lenovo Tablets

First he was Steve Jobs, then he got hired as a tablet engineer.

We’re talking about actor Ashton Kutcher and his new role in developing Lenovo’s tablets.

On Tuesday evening, Kutcher and Lenovo launched a new Android tablet, called the Yoga, at an event in Los Angeles. That’s where the Chinese company announced that Kutcher had joined the company as a “product engineer.”

We kid you not.

In the press materials they sent Business Insider, Lenovo explained:

“Ashton will work with the company’s engineering teams around the world to develop and market the Yoga line of tablets by providing input and decision-making into design, specifications, software and usage scenarios.”

Lenovo said it hired him as an engineer because of his experience as a tech angel investor. Kutcher has made some spectacular investments including Spotify, Airbnb, Foursquare, Fab, Uber, Dwolla and Path, according his Crunchase profile. He’s also the co-founder of Katalyst, a company that creates videos for television and Internet sites like YouTube.

Since Lenovo couldn’t hire the actual guy that brought us the modern day tablet directly, Steve Jobs, they hired the next best thing, the guy that pretended to be Jobs.

As for the Yoga, it comes in 8-inch and 10-inch models, for $US249 and $US299, respectively, and is getting ok reviews, although reviewers like CNET’s Eric Franklin has also called their specs,“less than exciting.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.