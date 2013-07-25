Ashton Kutcher Passed Up A Chance To Meet Steve Jobs

Ashton Kutcher was on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno yesterday promoting his upcoming Steve Jobs film, “Jobs.”



While on the program, Kutcher revealed that he passed up an opportunity to meet the co-founder of Apple, who he called “The Leonardo da Vinci of our generation.” Kutcher had a work conflict, he explains, and six months later Jobs died.

We first heard about it over at 9To5Mac:

