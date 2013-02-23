The Deputy Secretary Of defence Is Doing An Incredibly Classy Thing To Stand By His Employees During The Sequester

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Deputy Secretary of defence Ashton Carter announced to the Senate that if his employees in the Department of defence suffered a pay cut because of Sequestration, he’d voluntarily give the Treasury the same portion of his own salary as a demonstration of solidarity.At his testimony in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee on February 14, Carter detailed what necessary employee furloughs would entail:



All the Services and Agencies are likely to have to furlough most DoD civilian employees for an average of one day per week for up to 22 weeks.[…] During this period, furloughs will result in a 20 per cent cut in pay for civilians who support our national defence – which will affect their morale.

Carter — as a Senate-confirmed employee — cannot be furloughed under the law. But the Deputy Secretary of defence announced this immensely classy move to the Senate Appropriations Committee:

“If our employees are furloughed, I intend to give back to the Treasury the same portion of my salary, and I encourage all of us – Executive Branch and Legislative Branch – to do the same.”

