UPDATE: Man Arrested Over Beating And Robbery Of Malaysian Student In London Riots

UPDATE: Sky News reports that a 20-year-old man has been arrested over the mugging of Ashraf Haziq on Monday.



Haziq was released from hospital earlier today. He says he “feels sorry” for those who carrid out the attack.

EARLIER: When shocking video emerged of thugs in London pretending to help an injured young man before robbing him, it quickly was shot around the web as an example of the unbelievable callousness on show in the British riots.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It soon emerged that the victim, Ashraf Haziq, was a 20-year-old Malaysian student studying in the UK, and had been on his way to get food after fasting all day for Ramadan, according to The Guardian.

Wan Azim, consular officer of the High Commission of Malaysia in London, visited Haziq in hospital on Wednesday and reported he may need surgery on a broken jaw, reports The Sun.

Soon, a new movement began to help Haziq. A Twitter user named @JamieCowan has set up a site that will allow sympathizers to pay into a PayPal account that will eventually be used to buy something nice for Haziq.

Users are voting on what they should buy, and at the time of writing a trip for Haziq’s parents to visit him in London is in first place.

Here’s the address: http://somethingniceforashraf.tumblr.com/ and the hashtag is #somethingniceforashraf

DISCLAIMER: We can’t vouch for the site yet, but it does appears Cowan is looking for a more transparent way to take the money, so keep an eye on the site if you are worried about giving money to a random PayPal account.

