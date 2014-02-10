Ashley Wagner Was Not Pleased With Her Score

Ashley Wagner’s Olympics are somewhat about redemption. In January, at the national championships, the American figure skater fell twice during her routine, putting her in fourth place. Wagner was still awarded a spot on the three-woman team, and many people found this unfair.

On Saturday, Wagner performed in her first Olympic event, the new team portion of figure skating this year. Wagner’s routine was solid, but the judges gave her a score of 63.10 putting her in fourth place, and she expected more.

And now, we have our first “not impressed”-esq meme of the Winter Olympics:

Over at Deaspin, they have a GIF of her reaction. It looks like she’s saying “that’s bull—-” >

