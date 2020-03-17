Ashley Tisdale made a workout video for fans to follow while social distancing and it's just a 'High School Musical' dance

Claudia Willen
Ashley TIsdale/Tik TokAshley Tisdale danced to ‘We’re All in This Together.’
  • Ashley Tisdale worked out to the “High School Musical” track “We’re All in This Together” while self quarantining to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
  • “If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this,” the 34-year-old tweeted along with a TikTok video of herself dancing, adding, “Hopefully this will brighten your day a little!”
  • In the video, Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans in the 2006 Disney Channel movie, repeated the choreography to the iconic final number while wearing tie dye sweatpants and a sweatshirt.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.