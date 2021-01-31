Ashley Tisdale said she faced 'traumatic' backlash after her nose job that's taken years to process

Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Ashley Tisdale in 2006 and 2019.

In a blog post on her lifestyle website, Frenshe, Tisdale wrote that she decided to address her rhinoplasty experience more than a decade later because she was asked about it during a recent interview and was “caught off-guard.”

The actress, who rose to fame with her roles in “High School Musical” franchise and “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” told People magazine in 2007 that her rhinoplasty was not for cosmetic purposes, but rather to correct a deviated septum that “caused trouble breathing.”

Tisdale added in the 2007 interview: “The older I got, the worse it got. I went to get it checked out, and the doctor told me the septum was 80% deviated and that I had two small fractures on my nose.”

In her blog post, Tisdale wrote that at the time, she didn’t see the procedure as “a big deal.”

“After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my ‘bump’ down. I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job. On the other hand, I have ZERO judgment towards anyone who does look forward to that dayâ€”your body, your choice,” Tisdale wrote.

The actress said that following the procedure, she felt that media outlets wrongly portrayed her of seemingly not liking her appearance â€” but that wasn’t the case, she wrote.

“Plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done I was scrutinised, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision,” she wrote.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Ashley Tisdale at Z100’s Jingle Ball 2007 at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2007 in New York City

“I always wanted to be honest and open about why I did it because I had a young fanbase. Unfortunately, with the public scrutiny, I felt like that was taken away,” Tisdale wrote on Frenshe.

She continued, referencing a moment when she was “obligated” to go onstage at a Jingle Ball concert “just two weeks into recovery.” Later in her blog post, Tisdale wrote that her recent interview “brought up a very dark time” in her life and reminded her of encounters she previously had with the paparazzi.

“The funny thing is that being caught off guard in this interview 15 years later when rhinoplasty is not considered taboo, I had my confidence questioned yet again. There was just no place for that,” Tisdale wrote.

She wrote that she thought the interview wasn’t expecting to talk about the emotional experience she had following her plastic surgery and thought instead that the interview was going to focus on her pregnancy â€” as she announced in September 2020 that she and her husband, Christopher French, are expecting their first child together.

Tisdale also wrote that she hopes her child won’t experience similar criticism.

“At the end of the day, I’m having a daughter, and I hope her choices aren’t met with judgment or shame,” Tisdale wrote. “It’s taken years for me to process this experienceâ€”an experience that I didn’t think was that big of a deal either.”

“Thank you for always allowing me to be honest and vulnerable with no judgment,” Tisdale wrote. “If only other women could approach this subject the same way, we could probably feel less shame and a lot more love.”

