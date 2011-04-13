Ashley Tisdale, Bridget Moynahan And Others Get Naked For Allure's iPad Debut

Some magazines go with quality for their debut iPad issue.



Others go nude.

Allure May issue – the magazine’s first to be featured on Apple’s tablet – features Keri Hilson, Bridget Moynahan, Ashley Tisdale, and Kaley Cuoco posing sans clothing. (Link NSFW)

Patrick DeMarchelier shot the story and Robyn Brown reported.

The photos appear in the print and iPad versions, while the latter also includes a video in which the foursome discuss why they chose to disrobe.

Cuoco: “I’m super excited. It couldn’t be a better day. I mean, I’m naked.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.