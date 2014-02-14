Extra-Marital Dating Site Ashley Madison 'Honours' Presidents' Day With This Ridiculous Billboard

If you haven’t already heard of AshleyMadison.com (or seen ads for it on some of the web’s less safe-for-work corners), it’s an online dating service that connects married people who are looking to have an affair.

With Presidents’ Day coming up this Monday, the site decided to purchase a billboard to “celebrate” a trio of American chief executives who have either cheated on their wives while in office or were widely alleged to have done so.

The billboard depicts Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Bill Clinton.

Roosevelt is alleged to have had affairs with up to five different women, one of whom was his wife’s social secretary. Clinton, of course, was impeached (and acquitted) for lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky, and Kennedy is said to have shacked up with everyone from a White House intern to legendary actress Marilyn Monroe.

“Throughout history powerful men, particularly those in politics, have sought out the romantic company of women who weren’t their wives. We chose to honour these three men as each had well-documented affairs during their time in office.” AshleyMadison.com founder Noel Biderman said in a statement. “Despite their dalliances, they’re were still considered heroes by the American people, who never stopped viewing them as great leaders.”

Not coincidentally, Ashley Madison chose to place the first of its billboards in Little Rock, Ark., the one-time home of Bill Clinton. Here’s what it looks like in the wild. We’re sure it’s just a coincidence that it’s near that budget motel:

