The company behind Ashley Madison worked on an app called 'What's Your Wife Worth'

Avid Life Media, owner of Ashley Madison, the beleaguered dating website aimed at connecting married individuals, was working on an app called “What’s Your Wife Worth?” according to The Daily Dot and independently verified by Business Insider.

A trove of leaked emails, released in a series of data dumps, show that Noel Biderman asked his team if they could “build out” an app that allowed men to submit their wives to a rating from other users. With this, a dollar amount for how much they would spend for a one night stand with the spouse is attached.

The Daily Dot A screenshot from the proposed What’s Your Wife Worth? app.

After being shown screenshots of what the app would look like, Biderman responded that “this is really good.”

It would appear that the app was going to be a separate entity away from Ashley Madison and would require usernames not real names as Biderman was “not sure we should be asking for real names.”

According to the emails, the app was killed. Biderman emailed his team asking “what ever happened to our app?” to which a colleague said the app was “horribly developed.”

Avid Life Media is currently offering $US380,000 (£246,000) for information related to the leak that could lead to the arrest of the hackers responsible.

