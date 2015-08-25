Ashley Madison is offering a $500,000 reward as police say there have been 2 unconfirmed suicides

Avid Life Media, the parent company of hacked extra-marital affairs dating site Ashley Madison, is offering a $US500,000 for information leading to the successful arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the devastating leak of more than 30 million customers’ personal information.

There have also been two unconfirmed reports of suicides linked to the leak of data, which is highly compromising and includes email addresses and sexual preferences, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Superintendent Bryce Evans provided an impact on the investigation into the hack of the Canadian company. Describing it as “one of the largest data breaches in the world,” Evans says that the attack will “have a longterm social and economic impact,” and has “already sparked spinoff crimes, and victimisations.”

Evans said the department “received the call this morning” about the suicides, which he stressed were unconfirmed. He did not provide further details.

Evans says that Avid Life Media became aware that its systems were breached on July 12. Employees came into work and loaded up their computers, at which point they were greeted with a message informing them that they had been hacked, and demanding that the company close down Ashley Madison as well as sister site Established Men. The song Thunderstruck by AC/DC played alongside the message.

Here is a screengrab of the message that appeared:

This story is developing, refresh for updates…

