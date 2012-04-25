Adultery Dating Website Is Offering $1 Million To Any Woman Who Can Prove She Has Had Sex With Tim Tebow

Adultery dating website AshleyMadison.com is just not convinced that Tim Tebow is a virgin, and they are ready to uncover the truth.



The website is offering $1 million to the lady who comes forward and can prove she has had sex with Tebow, according to Darren Rovell at CNBC.

Noel Biderman, founder of Ashley Madison said in a statement:

“Sports and sex (and of course, infidelity) go hand in hand. If Mr. Tebow is indeed abstaining from adult relationships, I would encourage him to find a nice lady or two and enjoy his youth and fame as much as possible.”

Biderman seems sceptical on Tebow’s ability to resist and stay truthful to his faith as well, he said:

“I guarantee that no man of Tebow’s stature could survive a season in New York without succumbing to the temptations of the city.”

Well then it’s a good thing Tebow is moving to Hoboken.

