Ashley Madison Says Woman Who Alleges She Hurt Her Wrists Writing Fake Profiles Later Rode A Jet Ski

Ashley Madison says the woman who sued the company

alleging she injured her wrists typing 1,000 fake profilesfor the site “has shown no side effects from her so called injury, as evidenced by her photo postings … [on social media where she] … can be seen clearly enjoying herself on a jet ski — an unlikely activity for someone who has allegedly suffered serious injury.”

The company sent Business Insider a selection of photos it claims are of Doriana Silva riding a jet ski and otherwise apparently enjoying life unimpeded by her time at AM, where she was allegedly employed to create fake female profiles to entice men to spend more money on the site. AM is a dating web site for married people looking for affairs.

Her suit claims she was “seriously disabled” by the massive amount of typing involved. AM says her suit is frivolous (full statement below):

Ms. Silva’s allegations are without merit, and we consider this to be a frivolous claim brought by an opportunistic Plaintiff. Ms. Silva did indeed work with us for 90 days +1, after being placed via co-defendant The Career Foundation (www.careerfoundation.com), and then let us know that she could not continue, due to discomfort in her wrist, the day after her probationary period was complete.

The company adds:

Throughout this lawsuit, Ms. Silva has continued to lead an active life and has shown no side effects from her so called injury, as evidenced by her photo postings, depicting multiple vacations around the world, on social media sites. In fact, in several postings Ms. Silva can be seen clearly enjoying herself on a jet ski — an unlikely activity for someone who has allegedly suffered serious injury.

Here are the photos AM claims are of Silva post-employment at the dating site:

Here’s Ashley Madison’s full statement:

ASHLEYMADISON.COM STATEMENT REGARDING FRIVOLOUS LAWSUIT

Toronto, Canada (Corporate Headquarters) – November 11, 2013 — Ms. Silva’s allegations are without merit, and we consider this to be a frivolous claim brought by an opportunistic Plaintiff. Ms. Silva did indeed work with us for 90 days +1, after being placed via co-defendant The Career Foundation (www.careerfoundation.com), and then let us know that she could not continue, due to discomfort in her wrist, the day after her probationary period was complete.

Our head of HR at the time and her manager did arrange to have her evaluated given the timing of her injury and an independent insurance auditor failed to find her credible and as such refused her claim. Further, two separate and independent Canadian medical professionals met with and diagnosed Ms. Silva with a strain and prescribed nothing more than rest for her injury — which Ashley Madison offered to accommodate. Not until Ms. Silva travelled back to Brazil, did her medical diagnosis change.

Several good faith attempts to accommodate Ms. Silva’s alleged restrictions were rejected by her; Avid was then sued by Ms. Silva, with her extortionary demands escalating over time from $US120,000 (USD) to $US20 million (USD). Rather than seeking compensation in line with her salary, she chose to sue the company for profits that have little to no connection to her work for Avid Life Media; threatening all along that if her demands were not met she would speak to the press about her lawsuit.

Throughout this lawsuit, Ms. Silva has continued to lead an active life and has shown no side effects from her so called injury, as evidenced by her photo postings, depicting multiple vacations around the world, on social media sites. In fact, in several postings Ms. Silva can be seen clearly enjoying herself on a jet ski — an unlikely activity for someone who has allegedly suffered serious injury.

Avid Life Media will not, ever, give in to extortion. Our service is 100% authentic, as described in our terms and conditions, and we resent any implication otherwise and are certain we will be both vindicated and victorious in court.

-30-

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.