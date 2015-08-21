The Ashley Madison hackers have released the second load of data - and it's twice as big as last time

Noel Biderman Avid Life Media CEO Noel Biderman

“Impact Team,” the group of hackers claiming responsibility for stealing user data from extramarital dating site Ashley Madison, has released its second load of data — and the file is twice as big as the first, Motherboard reports.

Ashley Madison has yet to confirm whether or not the data is real, but the original 10GB data file caused quite a stir when it was released earlier this week. That file contained emails, profile information, and credit card information for users registered with Ashley Madison.

Accounts that appeared to belong to Josh Duggar, the star of reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” were found in the original batch of hacked files, according to Gawker. Meanwhile, divorce lawyers around the country are gearing up for a busy season.

Alongside this new data release, the Impact Team hackers have a message for Noel Biderman, the CEO of Ashley Madison parent company Avid Life Media: “Hey Noel, you can admit it’s real now.”

Business Insider reported earlier this week on how to check if your personal information was compromised in the Ashley Madison hack, or other breaches of personal information.

