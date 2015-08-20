There's an easy way to check if you were part of the massive Ashley Madison hack

It’s a cheater’s worst nightmare.

On Wednesday, the hackers who breached the databases of the infidelity website Ashley Madison posted all of the email addresses of users on the internet. And the company’s CEO confirmed on Thursday that some of that data was definitely authentic.

But the user data was published on the Deep Web, which is only accessible using special software called Tor.

Well now, someone has taken the initiative to make all of that data readily available to everyone.

All you have to do to check to see if someone had an account with the company is visit this website and enter their email address.

The person behind the website is programmer @Hilare_Belloc, who is the same person who created the Adobe password checker when it was breached in 2013.

About 36 million accounts were dumped, 24 million of which had verified email addresses, the programmer says on the website.

