The Ashley Madison hack was actually pretty small

Millions of men — and probably a few women — are freaking out about the recent Ashley Madison security breach, as hackers released 32 million user records, including userames and partial credit card numbers, to various spots around the Internet.

The breach is particularly delicate because the sole purpose of Ashley Madison is to help married people set up and have extramarital affairs. Just having your name included on the list could lead to some awkward conversations with your spouse, or even divorce proceedings.

But as this chart from Statista shows, Ashley Madison barely makes the top 10 in terms of number of records stolen. The record remains the 152 million passwords that were stolen from Adobe in 2013.

