Ashley Madison Is Riddled With 1,000 Or More Fake Profiles, Lawsuit Alleges

Ashley Madison — the dating site for married people seeking affairs — is riddled with fake profiles for women that encourage men to spend more money subscribing to the site,

according to a Canadian lawsuit.

The suit dovetails with longtime rumours that have swirled around the site that many of the female profiles on it are fake. The company says the suit is frivolous and provided Business Insider with photographs of the plaintiff to back up its statement that her suit is without merit.

Back in July, the company claimed it had seen a surge in female users due to its mobile app.

In the suit, Doriana Silva of Toronto alleges she was hired to write Portuguese-language profiles for the Brazilian version of the site. She was paid $US34,000 plus benefits, she claims. Her job consisted of creating 1,000 “fake female profiles” in three weeks, to make men think there were more women willing to cheat with them than actually existed.

“The purpose of these profiles is to entice paying heterosexual male members to join and spend money on the website,” the suit says, according to Toronto’s CityNews. “They do not belong to any genuine members of Ashley Madison — or any real human beings at all.”

The suit does not allege that creating fake profiles is illegal or unethical. Rather, Silva claims that all the typing hurt her wrists and that therefore the company should compensate her for her injuries. AM responded that Silva posted photos of herself on social media riding a jet ski after her employment with the company.

