A huge number of Ashley Madison users have affairs on cell phones their spouses know the password to

According to new data from Ashley Madison, 90% of their users cheat in plain sight, using their primary cell phones to stay in contact with their illicit love interests.

Almost a third of these phone-using cheaters, or 29% of them, said they do so even though though their partner knows their password and could, in theory, catch them having an affair.

When you think of people who have affairs, you may assume they will do everything in their power to keep their infidelity under the radar.

But according to new data from Ashley Madison, a website that matches married people seeking affairs, 90% of their users cheat in plain sight, using their primary cell phones to stay in contact with their illicit love interests.

“It may be surprising to some people that our members are carrying out their affairs on the phones they use every day, even in front of their spouse,” Isabella Mise, Ashley Madison’s director of communications, said in a release. “But as technology advances it seems there are more and more ways to create a secret world within your phone.”

A third of these cheaters, or 29% of them, also said they use their primary cell phones to cheat even though their partner knows their password and could, in theory, catch them having an affair.

Cell phones make it easier to have an affair

The advent of cell phones has made it easier to stay in touch with practically anyone, and for cheaters, that can mean their affair partners.

In Ashley Madison’s survey, 59% of users said technology like cell phones has made it easier for them to carry out affairs and 37% said the devices make it easier to keep affairs a secret. Just under half, or 47%, of users also said their cell phones make communicating with their affair partners easier.



Red flags could suggest your partner is cheating

Although cell phones can help cheaters remain stealth, there are red flags people on the other side of an affair, or the ones being cheated on, can look out for.

If your partner often follows up a night out with their friends with a date night with you the next day, it cold suggest they’re cheating, Insider previously reported.

Body language could also tip you off to cheating and if your partner seems more chipper than usual, can’t take important conversations with you seriously, or seems more attached to their cell phone than usual, it could mean they’re having an affair.

