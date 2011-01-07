Here's A Primer On Ashley Madison, The Business That Helps You Cheat On Your Wife

A lot of people think to seem Ashley Madison is a complete scam. There's even a site called AshleyMadisonSucks dedicated to collecting testimonies of people who think the site is a scam.

The main objection seems to be that many profiles on the site are fake. But we've also found credible testimonials of people who've successfully used the site. Several users saw both fake and real profiles. But there are fake profiles on every dating site.

Just something to keep in mind.