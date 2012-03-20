Ashley Judd Accidentally Stole A Kentucky Basketball Player's Phone

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Judd is a huge Kentucky fan and she was in Louisville on Saturday cheering on the Wildcats to victory against Iowa State.After the game, Judd was allowed in the locker room to congratulate the team and while she was there she accidentally stole Terrence Jones’ cell phone and didn’t realise until she was in Elizabethtown, according to Kentucky Sports Radio.



Someone met Judd in Elizabethtown to retrieve Jones’ cell phone.

In the meantime, the basketball player tweeted: If your trying to reach me on my phone you cant because @AshleyJudd took my phone to e town

With his returned phone, Jones also received this handwritten note:

Photo: @TerrenceJones1

[h/t Deadspin]

