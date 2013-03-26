Ashley Greene's Dog Dies In Terrible Apartment Fire

‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene often posted photos of her two fox terriers, Theo and Marlo.

A fast-moving fire in Ashley Greene’s West Hollywood condominium claimed one of the two “Twilight” actress’ beloved dogs on Friday.



“The cause is undetermined,” said the actress’s spokesperson. No further details were provided, but according to TMZ, who first posted news of the fire, law enforcement says that an unattended candle started the fire on the couch.

The 26-year-old actress, her boyfriend and her brother were in the third-floor unit of Granville Towers when the fire broke out, according to KTLA News. Witnesses told the station that they saw black smoke coming from the building and ran outside.

“50-five firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze, which was doused in under half an hour,” reports the LA Times.

Residents of the building told the Times it was built in 1929 and had been home to several stars, including Mickey Rourke, David Bowie and Rock Hudson.

“Ashley Greene’s condo will have to be completely gutted,” sources later told TMZ, “and four other units in her building will need work done following yesterday’s tragic fire.”

TMZ posted this photo of the inside of Greene’s apartment after the blaze:



Greene often posted photos of her two fox terriers, Marlo and Theo, on her Twitter account:

Check out video of the scary fire here:

