12 photos that show why Ashley Graham is the queen of maternity fashion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ashley Graham is a model and television host.

Since announcing her pregnancy in August, Ashley Graham has worn numerous maternity ensembles.

In September, for example, the model stepped out in a form-fitting dress made from red latex.

She also turned heads when she wore a strapless leotard underneath a sheer dress at the Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Ashley Graham is known for showcasing fashion on the runway, but she’s also proven to have a keen eye for maternity ensembles.

Since announcing her pregnancy in August, the model has stepped out wearing one show-stopping maternity outfit after another. Not only did she wear a latex dress in September, but she’s also worn knit minidresses and velvet frocks.

Here’s a look at some of the best looks she’s worn so far throughout her pregnancy.

One of Ashley Graham’s first maternity looks was a form-fitting dress made from red latex.

Jennifer Graylock/Stringer/Getty Images Ashley Graham attends the Fashion Media Awards on September 5 in New York City.

According to an Instagram post from the model, her dress was designed by Vex Clothing. To complete her look, Graham also wore silver sandals and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

She quickly followed up with a more casual look at a Target event.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Ashley Graham attends Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection in New York City.

She wore the office-appropriate ensemble the same day she wore her latex dress. Her outfit included an animal-print long-sleeved top tied over a form-fitting black dress. Graham also wore neon green heels with straps that criss-crossed over her ankles.

On September 6, the model opted for a glamorous gown and jeweled headband.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ashley Graham poses at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on September 6.

Her black gown was custom-made by UK designer 16ARLINGTON. It featured a high-neck leotard underneath a sheer overlay with feathered fringe. Graham wore the look to the Harper’s BAZAAR “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” event.

The next day, Graham donned a polka-dot print dress.

Bennett Raglin/Stringer/Getty Images Ashley Graham attends a Christian Siriano show on September 7 in New York City.

The model seems to be a fan of high-neck dresses. She wore this black-and-white one to a Christian Siriano runway show during New York Fashion Week on September 7.

She paired the dress with strappy sandals, wavy hair, and dark eye makeup.

She also wore an animal-print sundress during New York Fashion Week.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin walk around New York on September 10.

While attending the S by Serena Williams fashion show on September 10, Graham donned a short-sleeved sundress covered in a neon-yellow animal print. She also wore silver hoop earrings and yellow sandals.

At the Savage X Fenty fashion show, Graham turned heads in a strapless leotard.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Ashley Graham poses at the Savage X Fenty fashion show on September 10.

She wore the maternity garment underneath a sheer, single-shoulder gown. Graham also showcased her affinity for neon by wearing bright yellow heels, matching makeup, and carrying a chartreuse clutch.

In October, Graham rocked a maternity minidress in New York City.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images Ashley Graham visits ‘The Today Show’ in New York City on October 30.

Graham stepped out wearing the fall-inspired dress with long sleeves and a V-shaped neckline on October 30. She completed the look with black leather boots.

Graham looked sleek in a black high-neck dress at the premiere for Apple’s “The Morning Show”

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters Ashley Graham visits Lincoln Centre in New York City on October 28.

She wore the dress, which was made from a shiny black material, in New York City on October 28. Graham also donned her signature ponytail and heeled sandals.

Just two days later, she paired a grey dress with strappy white heels.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images Ashley Graham visits ‘The Today Show’ on October 30.

Her dress had a high neckline, puffy long sleeves, and a cutout across the chest.

Graham wore a Christopher John Roger dress to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in November.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ashley Graham attends the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on November 4.

The sleeveless dress was made from green-and-purple fabric that created a duo-chrome effect. On Instagram, the designer hinted that the colour scheme of Graham’s gown was inspired by a slushie.

To complete her look, Graham also donned gold sandals, hoop earrings, and smokey makeup.

The model nailed an early 2000s fashion trend at a SiriusXM event.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ashley Graham visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on November 18.

While visiting the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on November 18, Graham donned a $US148 knit set from Free People. She paired the look with $US200 Sam Edelman heels.

Her cardigan was reminiscent of the early 2000s, when the garments were typically worn over camisole tank tops.

Most recently, Graham looked stunning in a floral dress while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in December.

NBC/Getty Images Ashley Graham appears on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in December.

Graham wore a sleeveless, black maternity gown covered in a pink rose print. She completed the look with heeled sandals, red lipstick, and a sleek hairdo.

