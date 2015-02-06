Meet the first plus-size model to be featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition

Ashley Lutz
Ashley graham sports illustrated InstagramAshley Graham

Ashley Graham is getting attention as the first plus-size model to be featured in Sports Illustrated.

Graham, 27, appears in an ad for bathing suit company swimsuitsforall.

Swimsuits for all ashley grahamSwimsuits for all

The beautiful model has been in the industry for more than a decade.

Here’s everything we know about her.

Graham is from Lincoln, Nebraska. She was discovered by a modelling scout at a shopping mall when she was 12.

Remember these little scooter things?! What are they called? And you can't tell me nothing about my white tube socks.. #tbt #shorthairdontcare #tomboy

A photo posted by A S H L E Y ✨ G R A H A M ™ (@theashleygraham) on

She’s appeared in magazines including Vogue, Glamour, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Graham has also worked as a commercial model for Macy’s, Hanes, Target, and Nordstrom. She was featured in an ad for Levi’s Curve ID line.