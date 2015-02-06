Meet the first plus-size model to be featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition

InstagramAshley Graham
Ashley Graham is getting attention as the first plus-size model to be featured in Sports Illustrated.
Graham, 27, appears in an ad for bathing suit company swimsuitsforall.
The beautiful model has been in the industry for more than a decade.
Here’s everything we know about her.
Graham is from Lincoln, Nebraska. She was discovered by a modelling scout at a shopping mall when she was 12.
She’s appeared in magazines including Vogue, Glamour, and Harper’s Bazaar.
Graham has also worked as a commercial model for Macy’s, Hanes, Target, and Nordstrom. She was featured in an ad for Levi’s Curve ID line.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.