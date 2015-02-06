Meet the first plus-size model to be featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition

Instagram Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is getting attention as the first plus-size model to be featured in Sports Illustrated.

Graham, 27, appears in an ad for bathing suit company swimsuitsforall.

The beautiful model has been in the industry for more than a decade.

Here’s everything we know about her.

Graham is from Lincoln, Nebraska. She was discovered by a modelling scout at a shopping mall when she was 12.

Remember these little scooter things?! What are they called? And you can't tell me nothing about my white tube socks.. #tbt #shorthairdontcare #tomboy A photo posted by A S H L E Y ✨ G R A H A M ™ (@theashleygraham) on May 22, 2014 at 6:28am PDT

She’s appeared in magazines including Vogue, Glamour, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Graham has also worked as a commercial model for Macy’s, Hanes, Target, and Nordstrom. She was featured in an ad for Levi’s Curve ID line.