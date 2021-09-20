Ashley Graham reveals she’s pregnant with twin boys

Ashley Graham attends the Target 20th Anniversary Collection red carpet hosted by Livestream at Park Avenue Armory on September 05, 2019 in New York City. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Supermodel Ashley Graham is pregnant with twin boys, she revealed on Instagram Monday.

Graham and husband Justin Irvin have a 1-year son and announced their second pregnancy in July.

“We’re going to have three boys!” Graham said during the ultrasound. “You’re kidding me,” Irvin said.

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Irvin are expecting twin boys, the 33-year-old model revealed on Instagram. They are already parents to a one-year-old boy, Isaac, and announced Graham’s second pregnancy in July.

Then on Monday, Graham shared a video of her and Irvin finding out she was pregnant (“I guess two confirmed tests means I’m pregnant!” she says), followed by another video at a more recent ultrasound appointment.

“Is that twins?” Graham asks the technician, who says “yeah.”

“That’s a penis,” Graham says, which the technician echoes. “And that’s a girl?” Graham says. “Nope, that’s a boy too,” the technician says.

“You’re joking me,” Irvin is heard saying while Graham throws her head back with laughter. “We’re going to have three boys,” Graham says in disbelief. “You’re kidding me,” Irvin says.

