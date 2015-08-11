Meet the supermodel who is changing how the retail industry treats plus size women

Lane Bryant/YouTube

'I was in the Lane Bryant commercial that was banned from television which was so cool,' she said.

The 2010 commercial wasn't allowed to air on ABC during 'Dancing With The Stars' or on FOX during 'American Idol,' CBS News reported.

Lane Bryant accused the networks of banning the ads because of the plus size women, especially considering the ubiquity of sexy Victoria's Secret ads which could air at the same time.

'It was a controversy (and) everybody thought, 'oh ... this is terrible,' but honestly, I thought it was great because it was giving us a platform to be able to talk about body image and acceptance. And media isn't putting curvy women on ... newsstands and on television,' she added.

'That was the whole thing,' she said, 'they were offended by my curves and lingerie.'